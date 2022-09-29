QUINCY — A Quincy man involved in a 2019 standoff with police pleaded guilty to two charges Thursday and was sentenced to 24 months probation.

Zachary D. Nokes, 49, pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and aggravated assault with a firearm. The terms of the plea agreement accepted by Judge Amy Lannerd include stipulations that GPS monitoring may be used at the discretion of the probation department, and that the probation can be transferred to Iowa where Nokes resides.