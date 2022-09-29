QUINCY — A Quincy man involved in a 2019 standoff with police pleaded guilty to two charges Thursday and was sentenced to 24 months probation.
Zachary D. Nokes, 49, pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and aggravated assault with a firearm. The terms of the plea agreement accepted by Judge Amy Lannerd include stipulations that GPS monitoring may be used at the discretion of the probation department, and that the probation can be transferred to Iowa where Nokes resides.
As part of the agreement, Nokes had charges of possession and manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm, and intimidation of physical harm dropped.
The charges come from a Dec. 5, 2019, burglary at a business in Camp Point that was followed by a short standoff with law enforcement the following day at 2043 Maple St. in Quincy.
At the sentencing, Nokes was curt with responses to Lannerd, acknowledging that he understood his rights and the consequences of his guilty plea. A sentence of 364 days was stayed as part of the agreement with Nokes receiving credit for 72 days previously served. Nokes was also ordered to have no contact with the victim in the aggravated assault case.
Lannerd, along with defense attorney Jeff O'Brien and assistant state's attorney Josh Jones, agreed to a Dec. 15 status hearing to ensure that terms of the plea agreement were being met.