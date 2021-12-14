ARBELA, Mo. — Four people were injured Monday morning in a four-vehicle crash in Scotland County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Komatsu WA270 front end loader driven by Benjamin J. Coop, 39, of Greentop, was heading west slowly with no lights at 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 136, 1 mile west of Route A, when it was struck in the rear by a 2005 GMC Sierra driven by Darin D. Dale, 58, of Gorin.
The end loader became disabled in the roadway and the GMC traveled off the right side of the road, the patrol said, then a westbound 2017 Kenworth tractor trailer driven by Michael E. Hammond, 70, of Macomb, Ill., struck the rear of the end loader, traveled off the left side of the road and overturned with its trailer partially blocking the roadway. An eastbound 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Larry E. Asher, 54, of Greentop, struck the trailer, then traveled off the right side of the road.
Asher and Hammond were taken by ambulance to Scotland County Hospital with minor injuries. Dale was taken by Air Evac to University of Missouri Hospital with serious injuries, and a passenger in the Ford, Allen B. Conover, 59, of Greentop, was taken by Air Evac to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department, Memphis Police Department, Scotland County Fire Department and Scotland County Ambulance.