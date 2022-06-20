QUINCY — A Sunday night crash on Gardner Expressway injured a Quincy man.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Nathaniel J. Mayfield, 25, of Quincy, and a 2008 Subaru Infinity driven by Jacob L. Sharp, 23, of Hannibal, Mo., were heading south at 9:27 p.m. on Gardner Expressway.
Intending to turn east onto South 12th, the Chevrolet attempted to swerve to avoid a collision with the Subaru which was approaching from behind. The two vehicles collided and came to rest on the west side of Gardner Expressway, the department said.
Mayfield, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Blessing Hospital with moderate injuries.
Sharp was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
The department was assisted by Adams County Ambulance and Tri-Township Fire Department.