QUINCY — One driver was seriously injured after a two-vehicle head-on crash Sunday night on Gardner Expressway.
Adams County Sheriff’s Department deputies, Adams County Emergency Medical Services and Tri-Township Fire Department responded around 5:51 p.m. to the area of 2418 Gardner Expressway.
Witnesses reported seeing a 2023 GMC pickup driven by an 18-year-old male heading north around 5:51 p.m. on Gardner Expressway, the department said, before the pickup crossed the center line and side-swiped a 2022 Freightliner driven by a 64-year-old man.
The department said the GMC partially rolled and came to rest on the driver’s side. The driver was pinned inside the vehicle, had to be extricated and was taken to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Walmart 18-wheeler refused medical treatment for minor injuries.
Names of the drivers, who were wearing seat belts, have not been released. The crash remains under investigation, the department said.