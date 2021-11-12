QUINCY — A Quincy Service League tradition returns next weekend to help kick off the holiday shopping season.
The 53rd Holiday Gift Show will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.
With more than 75 vendors, the show offers “a great opportunity to get a head start on your Christmas shopping, even just to see what’s out there, and there’s a ton of local vendors you can support,” QSL public relations chair Pasha Yates said. “It’s a fun kickoff event for the holidays.”
Vendors offer a variety of gifts for every member of the family, even pets, with items including ornaments, home decor and clothing.
QSL also will be serving traditional favorites to hungry shoppers.
“We’ll have our chicken salad, our cakes — the red velvet, hummingbird and Italian Creme,” Yates said. “All of our recipes will be back this year.”
Another highlight will be photos with Mrs. Claus. A donation of $1 or one canned food item per child will allow people to take as many photos as they like with their own device. The canned goods will be distributed to local food banks.
After holding a holiday bake sale in 2020 instead of the annual show due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “we’re really glad to be back in person this year,” Yates said.
Show proceeds fund scholarships and grants to community organizations and QSL outreach projects including Reading is Fundamental, Meals on Wheels, Chaddock and student mentoring.
“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Yates said. “The money goes back into the community.”
Tickets are available in advance from any QSL member and at Brown Drug, Kirlin’s, Domestics Etc. and Yellow Kiss Boutique.
Tickets are $2 in advance, and breakfast tickets, which include early entry to the show, are $10. Tickets at the door are $3 for adults, $2 for seniors (60 and older) and $1 for children ages 6 to 12.
