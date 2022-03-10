QUINCY — With gas prices across the country and around the world climbing in the shadow of the conflict in eastern Europe, local motorists are beginning to feel the pinch at the pump as well.
“I don’t think I’ve really been happier to be working from home,” Sarah Willis said. Willis, a mother of two, was filling her car in Quincy Wednesday, watching the numbers add up quickly. “I have to shift my budget, but I’m using less gas now than I would have been two years ago.”
Willis said she was just starting to drive when gas prices last reached these levels in the summer of 2008. This week, the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the United States passed the mark of $4.10 per gallon, and its expected to climb higher.
According to GasBuddy, gas jumped just over 49 cents per gallon over the last week. It noted that inventories of fuel, both crude oil and gasoline, have decreased from where they were a year ago as international consumers that have historically relied on Russian oil and gas look for alternate sources.
Across the local area, gas prices fall into a wide range, from as little as $3.42 in La Belle, Mo. and $3.79 in Canton, Mo., to $4.59 in Pittsfield on Wednesday. In Quincy, $4.39 for regular unleaded is the price seen at most stations, with $3.99 showing in West Quincy.
As of Wednesday, Missouri ranks as the fifth lowest state in terms of average gas prices, while Illinois lands at seventh highest.
“I make sure I get gas while I’m in the area,” said Jason Simpson who lives near Barry but works in Quincy. He was filling his truck Wednesday in West Quincy. “It’s been two years of being told we shouldn’t go anywhere because of COVID, but now that we can get out, I can’t go anywhere because of how much gas is.
“About the only good news I can think of is that the weather’s getting warmer, so I can stop running my furnace,” Simpson added.
As world events continue to unfold, the expectation is that prices will continue to increase for the immediate future.
“We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.”
