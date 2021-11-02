QUINCY — A Hannibal, Mo., man faces charges after a Tuesday morning crash involving a Quincy Public Schools bus.
The school bus was occupied by students at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 7:13 a.m. near South 48th and Payson Road when a GMC pickup driven by Charles J. Dean, 42, of Hannibal, rear-ended the bus.
During the investigation, the department said deputies suspected Dean was driving under the influence. The investigation also showed Dean has a revoked Missouri driver’s license.
Dean was taken to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries.
He was released on a notice to appear on charges of driving while revoked and failing to reduce speed to avoid a traffic crash. Driving under the influence charges are pending Illinois State Police Lab results.