QUINCY — Large machinery and equipment will be able to cross the Bayview Bridge between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
With the bridge open to two-way traffic while work is being done on the Memorial Bridge, large machinery and equipment have not been able to cross due to the reduced lane width.
People wanting to cross the bridge with large machinery and equipment need to call the Quincy/Adams County Dispatch Center at 217-222-9360.
Officers will be dispatched to the bridge to block traffic so the equipment can cross. Equipment drivers are advised not to cross the bridge until told to do so by officers on scene or by the dispatch center.
