QUINCY — The Quincy Humane Society is hosting an open house on Sunday for the public to come out and meet the staff and pets available for adoption.
From 1-3 p.m., the public is invited to the "Fall in Love with a Furry Friend" event will give the community a chance to learn more about the Humane Society as an organization. Along with the opportunity to meet new staff members and animals, there will be a costume contest for children, as well as candy, fall treats, and apple cider available to guests.
Animals at the shelter will be available to meet and socialize with the public outside of their kennels. This casual playtime allows the animals to have some fun and make an impression on potential adopters. Adoption specials will also be offered during the open house.
For more information on the Quincy Humane Society, please visit quincyhumanesociety.org.
