QUINCY — The Quincy Humane Society has received $15,000 to support veterinary care and support its trap-neuter-return program.
The Quincy Humane Society Endowment granted $5,000 to the Humane Society to spay, neuter and vaccinate feral, free-roaming and community cats in Adams County.
The program is designed to address community cat populations by stopping the breeding cycle.
Appointments for the program be scheduled by calling Humane Society at 217-223-8786. If assistance with trapping is needed, the Quincy Area Community Cat Coalition is available to help and can be requested at quincyaccc@gmail.com or through the Humane Society.
The Humane Society also received a $10,000 grant from Petco Love.
“With the support from Petco Love, the Quincy Humane Society will continue to provide veterinary care to ensure happy, healthy, long lives for the animals in our care,” said Reggie Freel, executive director of the Humane Society.
Since its founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, Petco Love has distributed $300 million to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. It also has helped find homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations nationwide.