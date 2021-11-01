QUINCY — A vital transportation connection for West-Central Illinois celebrates a landmark anniversary this week.
The Illinois Zephyr, the longest-operating state-sponsored Amtrak train, turns 50 on Thursday.
Community leaders and stakeholders will gather Wednesday at train stations along the route to celebrate the Zephyr which connects Quincy, Macomb, Galesburg, Kewanee, Princeton and Mendota with Chicago, its suburbs and exurbs with eastbound trains each morning and westbound trains each night.
Celebrations are planned for 6:10 a.m. in Quincy, 7:01 a.m. in Macomb, 7:37 a.m. in Galesburg, 8:06 a.m. in Kewanee and 8:30 a.m. in Princeton.
The celebrations mark the golden anniversary of the Zephyr and the 15th anniversary of Amtrak’s Carl Sandburg train, which began service in October 2006 for morning westbound and evening eastbound travel.
“It’s such a great connection to our largest city in the state, bridging residents from the area to Chicago and those communities along the route and also bringing Chicagoans to Quincy,” said Holly Cain, executive director of the Quincy Area convention and Visitors Bureau, who is planning the Quincy celebration.
“We’re proud of that, proud we’re able to keep that service here. It’s definitely a draw to our colleges and our community, complementary with our airport, rail and our four-lane,” she said. “Whether it’s a business or leisure traveler, Amtrak provides that steady service, and it has for 50 years.”
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup and Quincy University President Brian McGee plan to ride the Zephyr on Wednesday to Princeton, and the public is welcome to join in celebrating the service launched Nov. 4, 1971.
“It’s a milestone,” Troup said. “If you want to go up (to Chicago) for a weekend of fun, a day of work, another activity, this gives people in this region a lot of options.”
But Quincy and Macomb, along with Quincy College now Quincy University and Western Illinois University, nearly lost the service for good earlier in 1971.
As Amtrak prepared to begin operations on May 1, 1971, dozens of communities across the country faced the loss of intercity rail passenger service because the trains serving them, Burlington Northern for Quincy and Macomb, had not been chosen to operate under the Amtrak banner, author Craig Sanders wrote in his book “Amtrak in the Heartland.”
With service set to end on April 30, 1971, officials of WIU, Quincy College and the two cities went to court on April 28, 1971, and won an injunction ordering the service to continue.
“The four parties had filed suit for a stay of Amtrak implementation, pending an opportunity for the Illinois Legislature to pass legislation under which two-thirds of railroads’ costs would be underwritten by the state,” Bill Bradshaw wrote in a May 10, 1971 Herald-Whig article.
When the court vacated the injunction on May 10, 1971, the “Quincy Local” service was discontinued, and the battle shifted to the state legislature.
The Senate Appropriations Committee approved $4 million in funding for extension of rail passenger lines eliminated when the new Amtrak system became effective May 1, The Herald-Whig said in a June 3, 1971, article, and after the final legislation was approved, the Illinois Zephyr began operations.
Quincy became the western terminus for the Illinois Zephyr on May 1, 1994, after flooding damaged the West Quincy station in July 1993.
The Chicago-Quincy route is one of four Midwest corridor routes radiating from Chicago funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The other routes are Chicago-St. Louis, Chicago-Carbondale and Chicago-Milwaukee.
