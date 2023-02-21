QUINCY — IMPACT Global makes its debut this weekend. The non-profit will host the Economic Development Expo to celebrate Black History Month.
The expo will be at the from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center's activities room.
There will be a showcase of Black owned businesses from the tri-state area. Participants can sample goods and services from area businesses.
IMPACT Executive Director Crystal Young said 25-30 businesses plan to be at the expo along with two keynote speakers.
“We really wanted to piggyback our launch off Black History Month,” Young said. “What we're really hoping to do is recognize and celebrate businesses that are already here.”
IMPACT Global will also have a booth showcasing their services. The nonprofit launched an apprentice program. Participants can learn construction, cyber security and more for free. To qualify for the program participants must be 18-years-old and have a high school diploma or GED.
Young says their goal is to help participants get good paying jobs and help employers with employee shortages.
