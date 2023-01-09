QUINCY — City employees are reporting that their health insurance coverage has ended, and the question was brought up at Monday night's City Council meeting.
Alderman Greg Fletcher, R-1, said he had received several phone calls raising concern since the first of the year. Aldermen Ben Uzelac, D-7, said the same, telling the City Council he's gotten calls that employees have been told by medical providers that their insurance was no longer in effect.
The union representing Quincy Police officers also filed a grievance.
Mayor Mike Troup said all employees still have insurance, though there have been some hiccups with the transition going into the new year.
"They all have insurance," Troup said. "Anyone that gets calls, direct them to call me and I'll be happy to talk to them about it."
Troup said there are meetings planned over the next two weeks with the insurance carrier and provider to resolve the last issues.
Prompted by a question from Alderman Patty Maples, D-6, Troup also laid to rest the question of Adam Yates's three-year appointment as Quincy's chief of police.
"I think the (Fire and Police) commissioners have sent out their notices, and Chief Yates is the police chief," Troup said. "There is no ratification needed by the council. This council authorizes the Fire and Police Commissioners as to what their authorities and responsibilities are, and they ruled in December (and) took him off probation. From then on, based on that, they sent that notice out to me and to all the aldermen, that's all that's required."
Yates was sworn in as chief in June on a six-month probation period. The Fire and Police Commissioners presented their approval to remove him from probation and offer a three-year contract ahead of the Dec. 27 meeting, but that item was pulled from the council agenda.
The city of Quincy, through the mayor's office, has requested an outside review of the process used to select the chief in 2022. That request was sent to the Appellate Prosecutor's Office due to conflicts of interest with the City's attorneys and the state's attorney's office.
The City Council approved the appointment of Brianna Rivera to fill the 3rd Ward seat vacated late in 2022 by Parker Freiburg. Rivera, a Republican and assistant director of admissions at Quincy University, will hold the seat for the remainder of Freiburg's term, coming up for reelection in 2025.
"Involvement in the city has long been a goal for me," Rivera said. "When this opportunity came up, I knew it was a no-brainer. It's a city I've been passionate about. I'm going to start growing my family, and I want to see the city continue to grow, too."
Rivera was approved by the 10 seated members at Monday's meeting. Aldermen Tony Sassen R-4; Mike Rein, R-5; and Richie Reis, R-6, were absent.
"I want to be available to everyone in the ward, and I want to make sure I've done my due diligence to help any way I can," Rivera said. "The Third Ward is a wonderful place to be, as is the whole city."
The council also sent requests to add a ground-mounted digital sign at Christ Evangelical Church, 333 S. 36th Street, and a permit to allow body-shop work at Waters Collision Center at 935 State Street to the Planning Commission for review.
The Council approved the bid from GFL Environmental in the amount of $12,537 for dumpster services at the airport, the water treatment plant, and the wastewater plant. They also approved spending $22,777 to purchase eight Hack online analyzers from USA BlueBook of Gurnee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.