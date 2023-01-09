New 3rd Ward Alderperson sworn in

Quincy City Clerk Laura Oakman swears in Brianna Rivera at Monday night's City Council meeting. Rivera will complete the 3rd Ward term vacated by Parker Freiburg in 2022.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — City employees are reporting that their health insurance coverage has ended, and the question was brought up at Monday night's City Council meeting.

Alderman Greg Fletcher, R-1, said he had received several phone calls raising concern since the first of the year. Aldermen Ben Uzelac, D-7, said the same, telling the City Council he's gotten calls that employees have been told by medical providers that their insurance was no longer in effect.

