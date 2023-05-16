QUINCY — An investigation continues into the cause of a Monday afternoon fire that damaged a Quincy home.
Firefighters called at 2:20 p.m. to 307 S. 11th found smoke coming from the rear of the two-story home and heavy smoke surrounding the structure.
The Quincy Fire Department, in a news release, said one crew pulled a hose to the rear of the house and entered the stairwell to the second floor to fight the blaze while a second crew entered the home through a second story window in the alley and a third established a water supply and prepared to enter should firefighters in the interior need immediate assistance. Additional crews were called to help with hotspots.
Fire damage was limited to the first and second floors in the rear of the home, with heat and smoke damage throughout.
No one was injured fighting the fire, and no one was home at the time of the fire. The Red Cross was called to help the resident who will be displaced.