Investigation continues into cause of Quincy fire

QUINCY — The investigation continues into the cause of a Monday night fire that heavily damaged a vacant Quincy building.
Firefighters called to 314 N. Eighth at 8:02 p.m. found smoke and flames coming from the two-story building, with most of the fire concentrated on the second floor.
“They did a small search of the first floor based on reports there may have been someone living there — there wasn’t supposed to be — but they didn’t find anybody,” Assistant Chief Chad Hummel said. “Based on all the fire and the fact it was pretty well underway, they went defensive and didn’t go in (again).”
A full crew of 17 firefighters along with the aerial truck battled the blaze, with another seven called in for the second alarm to handle any additional calls, and continued battling hot spots until close to 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Hummel said the fire was well underway before firefighters were called.
“People just didn’t notice it, or it was hard to tell,” he said. “Sometimes you have a fire in a building and it’s going inside quite a bit before it escapes and people start to notice,”
No injuries were reported in battling the blaze which led to a roof and partial floor collapse in the building.
