QUINCY — The investigation into a Wednesday night shooting is ongoing, and the Quincy Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the department.
Detective Erik Cowick said the person who was shot around 10:20 p.m. near North Sixth and Cherry was taken to Blessing Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, but no other information was released while the investigation continues.
"We're talking to witnesses, reviewing security camera video, and just following up with information we've been provided," Cowick said. "With what we have, we don't see anything that would be a threat to the community. We don't believe this was a random act."
Cowick said that anyone with relevant information should contact the Quincy Police Department at the non-emergency number.