QUINCY — Long-time civil servant and civic leader Jeffrey Steinkamp, 71, died Saturday at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.
"We're all deeply saddened and stunned," Quincy Park Board President John Frankenhoff said on Monday. "There was no preparing to hear that news."
Steinkamp was first appointed to the Quincy Park Board in 2015 before being elected to a two-year term in 2017. He was reelected in 2019. Steinkamp was also selected as the first president of the newly-formed Quincy Riverfront Development Corp.
Prior to joining the Park Board, Steinkamp served as interim director of the Quincy Regional Airport and the city engineer and interim Central Services director for the City of Quincy. He also spent time as the technical manager and community liaison for the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Professionally, Steinkamp was educated in pre-engineering at Quincy University before earning a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1973. He was self-employed as the owner of Steinkamp Engineering.
Quincy Director of Planning and Development Chuck Bevelheimer said Steinkamp was always a pleasure to be around.
"I've known Jeff since 2004 or 2005," Bevelheimer said. "He was simply a pleasurable person to be around. When I joined him at conferences and things, he never had a problem striking up a conversation with complete strangers, and they were happy to talk to him."
Bevelheimer said Steinkamp didn't just bring up problems, but offered solutions.
"He always had an idea for issues we were dealing with," Bevelheimer said. "We didn't always see eye to eye on the ideas he brought, but he put in the effort."
Frankenhoff echoed those sentiments regarding Steinkamp's time on the Park Board.
"Jeff was one of the hardest-working members of the board, putting in so much time as a commissioner," he said. "He was never unwilling to do whatever it would take to get the best information and make the best decisions possible."
Frankenhoff said commissioners have moved from the area or left their seat for other reasons, but those have always come with notice ahead of the change.
"This is the first time I know that we've had a commissioner pass away while on the board, so this is something new for all of us to process," Frankenhoff said.
Bevelheimer said he knew aviation was a life-long love for Steinkamp.
"He always had a passion for aviation," Bevelheimer said. "I know he had a power glider that he flew around town. I think he just loved all of the engineering that goes into anything that flies."
Frankenhoff said he's going to miss the levity that Steinkamp brought to the park board.
"I'm definitely going to miss his sense of humor," he said. "I'm going to miss some of the jokes and puns that he made that I think, with respect, he thought were funnier than others might have."
Frankenhoff said the Park Board will take some time before moving forward.
"We'll get through the holidays and then figure out where we need to go from there. We're not going to be in a rush in that regard," he said.
Steinkamp is survived by his wife, Cindy and daughters Jenna and Jayme. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 at Duker & Haugh Funeral Home with services scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 7 at Duker & Haugh and 10 a.m. in St. Peter Catholic Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.