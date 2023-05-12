QUINCY — An early Friday morning kitchen fire damaged a Quincy home.
Quincy firefighters called at 1:29 a.m. to 2024 Chestnut found the home filled with smoke and fire in the kitchen on top of the electric stove and in the adjacent cabinet.
Crews extinguished the fire, shut off the breaker to the stove as a precaution and set up a fan to remove smoke from the residence.
The fire was contained to the kitchen, with fire damage to the electric stove, microwave above it and the adjacent cabinet along with smoke damage throughout the entire house. The house had no working smoke detectors.
The fire originated on the right rear burner of the stove, which had a jar candle on it. The fire is labeled as undetermined, caused either by a malfunction or by accidentally turning on that burner.
The Quincy Fire Department, in a news release, said all the residents were out of the home before firefighters arrived.
QFD said one occupant reported noticing smoke, traced it to the kitchen, saw the cabinet on fire, filled a bowl with water to dowse the fire and called 911.
Firefighters remained on scene until 2:44 a.m.
No firefighters were injured. One occupant reported a minor burn to the knee but refused medical treatment.
