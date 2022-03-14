QUINCY — Tony’s Too had no interruption in service after a small early Sunday morning kitchen fire.
Quincy Assistant Fire Chief James Pioch said spontaneous combustion of rags stored in a plastic tub was blamed for the fire reported at 3:09 a.m. which left about 25 feet of a wall damaged by smoke and water in the restaurant housed in the Holiday Inn at 4821 Oak.
“No structural component burned, just rags and the tub,” Pioch said.
Firefighters found the restaurant’s sprinkler system activated “with two heads going off” which held the fire in check to a small area in the kitchen and quickly extinguished the blaze, Pioch said.
Sixteen firefighters were on scene for two hours, with four Quincy fire trucks responding because of the Holiday Inn’s high-rise setting and mutual aid from Tri-Township Fire Department.
No injuries and no major damage were reported, Pioch said.
The restaurant was open for business as usual on Sunday, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.