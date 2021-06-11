QUINCY — The Quincy Salvation Army will be hosting a series of summer barbeques to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Kroc Community Center.
In partnership with Western Illinois Pork Producers and Refreshment Services Pepsi, the barbeques will take place on the second Monday of each month, beginning on June 14 and running through September 13.
Kroc Center operations director Chad Rodgers said the center is looking forward to having the public come to the celebration barbeques.
“We are happy to welcome the community to our grounds and facility to enjoy this summertime tradition,” Rodgers said.
Western Illinois Pork Producers and the Salvation Army staff will be servicing pork burgers and pork chop sandwiches from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day of the barbeques. Meals will be carry-out only, while supplies last.
