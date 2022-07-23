On top of the world

Chase Bradshaw of Legacy Martial Arts took the top spot as World Champion in Combat Weapons at the 2022 ATA World Championships held in Phoenix, Ariz.

 submitted photo/Legacy Martial Arts

QUINCY — Robert Bentley said that he doesn’t always reach out to share news of tournament wins for his staff and students at Legacy Martial Arts, partly because it happens so frequently.

This time calls for an exception.

