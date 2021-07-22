QUINCY — The Quincy Public Library announced the expansion of services offered to seniors in the community, in an effort to make the library more accessible for everyone.
In a release, the QPL said they have current openings in their Home Delivery Program. Designed for residents that are temporarily or permanent disabled, the library will deliver books, DVDs, CDs, and audio books to homes and senior care facilities. Patrons are able to make their own selections, or provide their preferences and library staff will make fitting selections.
Collection and delivery services manager Bobbi Mock said the program is a lifeline for many Quincy residents.
"It keeps them connected when they can't come to the library," she said.
Along with the home deliveries, the library has also expanded its collection to include items targeted at adults dealing with Alzheimer's and dementia. These Reminisce Kits included reminders of the past that may be of use as memory aids for those dealing with these issues.
"One of our kits, for example, is a 1950s kit that includes a Slinky, paper dolls, baseball cards, music of the era, and photographs," Mock said.
Other kits available include a Handyman Kit, a Homemakers Kit, and a 1960s Kit. Books aimed at dealing with the struggles of dementia are also available. These books include vibrant pictures to provide a sensory experience.
All programs are available for free to any library cardholders. Anyone that resides inside the city limit is eligible for a free library card. Those outside the city are eligible for a card with a small annual fee.
For more information on any QPL service, please call 217-223-1309 or visit quincylibrary.org.