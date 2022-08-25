Library windows

Billy Akers, left, and Jason Brigman of Adams County Glass fit a new window pane into its frame at Quincy Public Library. Work is wrapping up on the third and final year of the library's $250,000 window replacement project. 

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Billy Akers and Jason Brigman lifted the pane of glass, carefully fitting it into a window frame at Quincy Public Library.

“It’s a nice clean look,” said Akers with Adams County Glass. “It’s long overdue here.”

