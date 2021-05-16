QUINCY — Mike Bruns is confident that Indian Mounds Pool will open this season, but the hours may vary each week if more lifeguards aren’t hired.
“There is a chance that we might have to delay the opening or limit our hours a little bit — maybe we can’t be open every day or we can’t be open our regular hours,” Bruns said.
Speaking to the Quincy Park Board Wednesday, the director of program services said only two lifeguards were hired for the pool, which is set to open May 29.
Thankfully, two applications were sitting on his desk the next day.
“We might be climbing up a bit, which would be awesome,” Bruns said. “I would like 10 to 15 guards. That makes it comfortable because teenagers’ availability changes all the time.”
Bruns can’t remember a season where it has been this difficult to hire lifeguards.
“It’s always hard to find lifeguards but not impossible, and I’ve heard nationwide it’s hard,” he said. “I think everybody is trying to do what they can.”
Bruns said he is open to anyone looking for some summer work as long as they get lifeguard certification.
“I’ll take anyone interested 15 on up,” he said.
As an incentive for those who don’t have lifeguard certification, the Park District is offering to reimburse training costs for lifeguards who work this season.
“Even if it’s the first of August and they have to get ready to back to school, as long as they work a majority of the summer, we will reimburse them for the training costs,” Bruns said.
Last month, Burns was concerned about hiring for other summer roles in the district, especially umpiring, but that has improved.
“I wouldn’t say they’re great, but they’re definitely much better than they were,” he said. “We’ve got some other staff, and we’re starting to get some college kids come. We still could use a few more in all areas of park programming areas.”
One reason hiring is difficult this year is the Park District typically hires back workers from the previous summer, but there were few workers last summer because of COVID-19. Indian Mounds Pool did not open in 2020.
“We’re basically dealing with all new hires and basically no returnees,” Bruns said.
Applications can be filled out online at quincyparkdistrict.com or in person at the Park District Administrative Office, 1231 Bonansinga Drive.