QUINCY — Starting Friday, Locust Street will be closed to through traffic between North 12th and 18th streets.
The city’s Engineering Department said the street will be closed to continue the work that started with the reconstruction project of North 16th between Locust Street and Seminary Road.
Local traffic will have access on Locust at the west and east ends, but the intersection of Locust and North 16th will be completely closed for the replacement of water mains and sewers in the intersection.
Drivers are asked to use Seminary Road as a detour during the work and avoid local streets in the area. Large trucks are asked to stay on state highways when possible.
Work is expected to be completed on July 16.