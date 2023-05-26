QUINCY — This year's Adams County real estate tax bills will be mailed on May 30. It will be in an orange bill, with first and second installment pay stubs from the Adams County Collector in a standard business envelope.
Due dates are June 30 for the first installment and September 1 for the second installment.
- With a credit or debit card online or by phone.
- By mailing a check tot he County Collector.
- With e-check or billpay check through your bank.
- In person at the Courthouse.
- At the secure 24-hour drop box outside the 5th St. Courthouse entrance.
Additional details for each payment method will be listed on the bill.
Like previous years, local banks will accept timely payments from their customers.
Failure to receive a tax bill does not excuse the tax liability or the late payment penalty. Call the County Treasurer's Office at 217-277-2245 if you do not receive a bill or have additional questions.
