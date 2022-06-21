QUINCY — Maine Street in Quincy will be closed for pavement work on Wednesday.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, two sections of Maine Street will be closed to through traffic to allow for pavement repairs. The blocks from 23rd to 24th streets and from 28th to 30th streets are expected to reopen by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Drivers are reminded to use caution when driving in or near work zones, and to use an alternate route when possible.
