QUINCY — Adams County sheriff’s deputies arrested Zachary C. Seager, 44, Thursday morning on three outstanding felony charges.
According to a release from the Sheriff’s Department, Seager was wanted on three outstanding warrants for driving with a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine and aggravated fleeing to elude a peace officer.
Late Wednesday morning, deputies reportedly found Seager in the area of South 12th and Harrison in Quincy. During an attempt to arrest Seager, he allegeldy ran from officers, got into his vehicle and fled the scene, striking a deputy’s vehicle. Deputies did not pursue him at that time.
The Sheriff’s Department said deputies along with members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force found Seager at the Quality Inn and Suites on North 36th in Quincy. He was arrested and taken to the Adams County Jail where he remains on $150,000 bond.
Along with his existing warrants, Seager faces charges of criminal damage to state-supported property and resisting arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.