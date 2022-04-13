QUINCY — A Quincy man and woman face charges in connection with a Monday night incident involving shots fired.
Arrested were Casey L. Wainwright, 36, of 810 Lind, and Venus J. Hernandez, 21, of 314 S. 11th.
Quincy Police Department officers responded about 6:16 p.m. Monday to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of York. Officers quickly obtained a description of the suspect vehicle and possible suspects and later established a crime scene in the 300 block of S. 11th. No one was injured during the shooting.
While QPD officers were at the scene, deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Department located the suspect vehicle in Camp Point, conducted a traffic stop and took Hernandez into custody on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
QPD officers located Wainwright about 3:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Lind. Wainwright was arrested on an aggravated discharge of a firearm charge connected to the shooting investigation, an unrelated domestic battery charge and Adams County warrants for failure to appear–aggravated domestic battery and failure to appear–operate uninsured motor vehicle.
Both remain in the Adams County Jail pending formal charges.
QPD was assisted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police.