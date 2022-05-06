QUINCY — The cause of the March fire that killed a Quincy man was determined to be accidental in nature.
The Quincy Police Department provided an update on the March 29 fire at 1021 N. Fourth where the body of Dustin Willis was discovered.
According to the report, Quincy police and firefighters were called to a structure fire. After the fire was suppressed, firefighters discovered the body of a male subject, identified as Willis.
Quincy Fire Department investigators and Quincy Police Department detectives began looking into the cause of the fire and the death of Willis. On Thursday, the investigation concluded with the official finding that the origin of the fire and the cause of Willis' death were accidental in nature.