QUINCY — A Mendon man faces charges after an early Sunday morning crash injured two.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said a 2006 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Justin Stehl, 40, of Mendon, was heading north at approximately 3:38 a.m. on North 60th and a 2015 Ford F-150 driven by Alan Vance, 59, of Camp Point, was eastbound on U.S. 24. The department said Stehl failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the passenger side of Vance’s truck.
Vance and a passenger, Amber Gottman, 42, of Golden, were taken by Adams County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Stehl refused medical treatment at the scene. All three were wearing seat belts.
The department said Stehl was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
The department was assisted by Adams County Ambulance and Tri-Township Fire Department.