QUINCY — Mill Creek Water District officials broke ground Tuesday on work to upgrade a water main to reduce a service bottleneck.
The $270,000 project, paid for with American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funding to Adams County, expects to wrap up in two weeks.
Mill Creek board member Wayne Gallaher said the new 10-inch main along 54th Street replaces a six-inch main connecting the district’s eight-inch mains on State Street and Broadway.
“That’s been a bottleneck,” Gallaher said. “To help with pressure and to keep the towers full and the volume of water, we need to increase the main on 54th. It will help our volume going to the north part of the district.”
Wiemelt Plumbing and Excavating was the low bidder for the project.
To pay for the project, the water district applied for a portion of the county’s $13 million in ARPA funding. The $350 billion in federal funding supports state and local government projects nationwide including investments in water and sewer services.
“This was a shot in the arm to help our infrastructure so we can better serve our customers and try to keep the water bill as low as possible,” Gallaher said. “We’re trying to go after any money and do everything we can to save our customers so we don’t have to raise our rates.”
Tuesday’s ceremony celebrated the work involved in putting together the project and thanked the Adams County Board for its participation in funding the project.
“We were happy to partner with them on this project and use some of the ARPA funds for their needs,” County Board Chairman Kent Snider said. “We managed to help them and several other communities in our area with water and sewer projects.”
ARPA provided funds for projects in Liberty, Payson, Lima, Ursa and Camp Point as well as in Mill Creek.
“These are things that this group and even the county could not have afforded to do if not for those funds,” Snider said.
Mill Creek serves 2,276 customers — or about 6,000 people — in Ellington, Melrose, Gilmore and Burton townships east and south of Quincy.
Average daily usage is 500,000 gallons with peak days of 750,000.
Water produced from four wells along Ill. 57 south of 12th Street is pumped into the district’s distribution system for two pressure zones — one served about one-third of district customers with a water tower at 48th and Payson and another served by water towers at 60th and Broadway and north of Columbus Road along I-172.
