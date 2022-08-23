Mill Creek

Work is underway Tuesday along Quincy's 54th Street on a water main upgrade for the Mill Creek Water District. Wiemelt Pluming and Excavating was the low bidder for the $270,000 project funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA. 

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Mill Creek Water District officials broke ground Tuesday on work to upgrade a water main to reduce a service bottleneck.

The $270,000 project, paid for with American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funding to Adams County, expects to wrap up in two weeks.

