Mid-term turnout

Voters were turning out in person at the Columbus Road Baptist Church polling station Tuesday afternoon as the region and the country take to the ballot-box for the 2022 midterm elections.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Mary Miller intends to continue supporting conservative priorities heading into a second term in Congress.

The first-term Republican congresswoman from Coles County easily defeated Democratic challenger Paul Lange from Quincy in Tuesday’s election to represent the 15th District.

