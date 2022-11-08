QUINCY — Mary Miller intends to continue supporting conservative priorities heading into a second term in Congress.
The first-term Republican congresswoman from Coles County easily defeated Democratic challenger Paul Lange from Quincy in Tuesday’s election to represent the 15th District.
“This is a very conservative district. I’m a good match for the district,” Miller said Tuesday night after the race was called in her favor. “It’s been a real honor to serve the Illinois 15th the last couple of years, and I’m looking forward to serving the new Illinois 15th.”
The Quincy area currently is part of the 18th Congressional District, represented by Rep. Darin LaHood. But because of redistricting, the Quincy area will now be part of the new 15th District served by Miller.
Lange, a retired commodity broker, said his concerns about the country’s democracy spurred by the events of Jan. 6, 2021 led him into the race to represent residents in the district’s 35 counties.
While he doubts there will be a rematch between himself and Miller in two years, he will stay involved in politics.
“This is a new district. My (next) steps are to maybe get more organized as far as opposition to Mary,” he said. “Maybe we can come up with a good candidate. I doubt it will be myself. There’s a slight chance, but most likely not.”
Lange said he enjoyed meeting a lot of people during the campaign and appreciates both the diversity and the natural beauty of the district.
“It made me proud to be associated with such a dynamic campaign,” he said. “This campaign was about people, not ideology, and I’m proud of that as well.”
Miller shares the legislative priorities of the Freedom Caucus launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Rep. Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows.
“We are constitutional conservatives,” Miller said. “We want to hold the Democrats responsible for some of the outrageous things they’re been forcing on the American people.”
Miller said she plans to continue serving on the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Committee on Education and Labor.
“I care about what we’re leaving our children and grandchildren,” Miller said. “We want them to have excellent education. I want people to feel safe in their communities.”
Miller also stressed she and her staff are there to help district residents.
“I have a great staff for the district and in D.C.,” she said. “We look forward to serving everybody.”
