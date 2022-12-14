QUINCY — The Springfield man charged in the 2021 carjacking and home invasion of an Adams County woman presented nearly two dozen motions at a hearing held Wednesday afternoon.
Bradley S. Yohn presented motions to Judge Roger Thomson ranging from suppression of various pieces of evidence and testimony to requests for independent DNA and fingerprint analysis.
Thomson heard from Yohn, who is representing himself, as well as Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office on the motions. Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, who is serving as standby counsel and advisor to Yohn, was not present, but Yohn said he was able to proceed.
Yohn, 35, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.
Yohn is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.
The majority of the motions were denied by Thomson as issues that would be addressed during the trial, such as possible hearsay issues of law enforcement statements and evidence collected by the Springfield Police Department.
"The defendant wants to have a mini-trial on all of these items now," Jones said.
One of the motions was to have DNA and fingerprint testing re-run by an independent agency. Thomson denied the motion for the testing, but approved up to $3,000 for Yohn to consult with an outside expert, and another $1,000 for those experts to review the findings of previous testing.
Thomson also agreed, with no objection from the state, to allow access to certain physical items in evidence with law enforcement and a state's attorney's representative present. Yohn will also be allowed to review photos from the medical examination in the case.
Yohn has had subpoenas issued to select local media outlets and, after the court confirmed everything received in response had been turned over to him, Yohn stated if he doesn't receive the information then "I guess I can't go to trial."
One motion had requested five years of medical records from the Schmitt to determine if there might have been medical issues relevant to the case. Yohn specifically asked for records from Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, two days prior to the alleged assault.
Thomson approved release of records, if any, from that one date, but would not release the entire medical record.
At several points, after being told that the objections he was raising would have to be addressed at trial, Yohn proclaimed that he might as well return to his cell because the court was placing an "undue burden on an innocent man."
Thomson issued warnings to both Yohn and Jones to address comments to the court after a brief exchange between the two. Thomson issued several warnings that if outbursts from Yohn continued, he may be removed from the courtroom and could lose the right to represent himself by demonstrating an inability to follow court instructions.
At the close of the hearing, Yohn informed Thomson that he had filed additional motions that were not part of Wednesday's hearing. Thomson set Feb. 1 for the next hearing on additional motions in the case.