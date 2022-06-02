QUINCY — A motion to dismiss charges against the Springfield man charged in a 2021 carjacking and home invasion in Quincy was denied.
Judge Roger Thomson denied the motion from Bradley S. Yohn, who is representing himself in the case, during a hearing Thursday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Yohn has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.
He is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.
Schmitt died the following month but the Adams County state’s attorney’s office declined to file additional charges following an investigation to determine if the incident contributed to her death.
Yohn, 35, is set to go to trial on June 21.
During the hearing, Yohn repeatedly claimed that he didn't have all the discovery provided to him, including badge numbers of officers involved and body camera footage.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, said Yohn had all the discovery outside of some sensitive photos that he was allowed to review.
He added that the Adams County Sheriff's Department doesn't use body cameras yet, and the only body camera footage came from Hannibal, Mo., and it was provided.
After Yohn repeated that badge numbers were not included in the reports, Jones walked over to the defense table and pointed at a cover page from one of the reports.
"Just look. It's right there and right there," he rebutted.
Yohn also argues only hearsay statements would be used from Schmitt.
"I have yet to be able to cross-examine her because she passed away," Yohn said.
Thomson said the statements could be provided as they were not given under oath, and that it isn't unusual for hearsay statements to be used in criminal cases where someone has died before the case went to trial.
"If that were the case, no one could be convicted of murder," Thomson said.
Yohn was previously represented by Public Defender John Citro, who was dismissed when Yohn decided to represent himself.
At one point during the hearing, Yohn said he wrote in one of his earlier filings that he didn't want to threaten Citro but would to get him removed from the case.
Yohn also requested that Thomson order the Sheriff's Department to place him back in general population in the jail instead of segregation that way he could access a kiosk to work on his case. Yohn said he only was allowed three hours per day to work in the jail's law library to research case law.
Thomson said it was in Yohn's best interest to remain where he was so he could keep the paper discovery in his cell, which he couldn't do in general population. He added that it's the Sheriff's Department decision on where to house him.
The judge agreed to provide him with five hours of law library time per day until the trial.
Yohn’s alleged accomplice, Karen Blackledge, was sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections earlier this month on one count of home invasion and one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault.
Yohn remains in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond.