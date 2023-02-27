QUINCY — A motorcyclist died after a Sunday night crash at 12th and Park Place.
Quincy police and fire departments, along with Adams County Ambulance, responded at 5:23 p.m. to the crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
Updated: February 27, 2023 @ 7:10 am
Witnesses reported the truck was heading west on Park Place and stopped at the stop sign at 12th before attempting to make a southbound turn, the Quincy Police Department said in a news release. The motorcycle was heading north on 12th and collided with the pickup truck.
Names of those involved in the crash have not been released.
The motorcyclist, who was ejected in the crash, was taken by Adams County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries and later died. Occupants of the pickup truck were not injured.
The investigation continues into the crash with assistance from an Illinois State Police crash reconstruction team.