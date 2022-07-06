QUINCY — The Quincy district offices for state representative Randy Frese and state senator Jil Tracy have moved to a new location.
The new office will be 3601 East Lake Center Drive, Suite 200, about a block from the previous one. Contact information and staff have remained unchanged.
To reach the district offices, please call 217-223-0833.
