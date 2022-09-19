QUINCY — Mayor Mike Troup confirmed the appointment of a new director at Quincy Regional Airport during Monday night's City Council meeting.
Charles "Chuck" Miller, a certified member of the American Association of Airport Executives former board member of the Alaska Air Association, was one of 26 applicants for the position previously held for three-plus years by Sandy Shore and most recently for six months by interim director Gabe Hanifan.
Shore submitted her resignation in February in order to continue her career in the St. Louis area. Hanifan did not apply for the director's position.
“Chuck has an extensive background in managing airports. His style of working with others, mentoring his co-workers, was exciting,” Troup said. “It fits in with our overall operations.”
Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays confirmed earlier Monday that Miller had visited with airport staff and city officials last week.
“We have a lot of projects to take care of, not only the construction, ongoing operations, the change with Cape Air leaving and Southern (Airways Express) coming in,” Troup added. “It's going to be helpful to have that experience back at the airport director level.”
Miller has “decades of experience in aviation in airport and airfield management positions as well as project management positions,” according to Carrie Potter, the city's human resources director.
Troup said Miller's first day on the job will be Monday, Sept. 26.
• Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates presided over the formal swearing-in of two new deputy chiefs of police, Raymond "Mike" Tyler as deputy chief of operations and Travis Wiemelt as deputy chief of administration.
Tyler is a 22-year veteran of the department, having spent most of the past two decades in the patrol division. Wiemelt is a 20-year veteran of the department and served two years with the Lewis County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department for prior to joining QPD.
Yates thanked outgoing Deputy Chief Shannon Pilkington, who will transition to administrative support as a dayside watch commander.
• The Central Services Committee took the next step toward the transition to drop-off site recycling when its resolution to purchase 15 roll-off containers from the Gregory Container Co. of Kahoka, Mo., for $168,750 was approved by a 10-2 vote of council members present. Voting in opposition were Aldermen Dave Bauer, R-2, and Parker Freiburg, R-3. Aldermen Mike Farha, R-4, and Richie Reis, D-6, were absent.
• The Rev. Carl Terry of Bethel AME Church, 905 Oak Street, shared the opening prayer as well as information about a free computer giveaway from noon to 3 p.m. Friday for families with incomes under $35,000 annually. PCs for People will be handing out the desktop personal computer package (including monitor, wi-fi adapter, mouse and keyboard) for those who are pre-registered only. For information, call 618-215-3787, or register online at belleville@pcsforpeople.org.
