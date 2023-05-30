QUINCY — The latest book by a Quincy author targets the joys and challenges in caring for aging loved ones
Bobbe White’s fourth book, “Wait! What? We’re the Parents Now?,” draws on her own experiences as roles reversed as her parents, Irv and Shirlee Schecter, aged.
“Our parents are living longer. Very few of us leave the world old, mentally healthy and physically healthy,” White said. “That’s what made this such a universal topic.”
White also includes stories from some 35 contributors “mostly from friends and people who became friends” from the Quincy area and beyond.
“People going through similar things gravitated toward me. People don’t feel as alone when they know somebody else has dealt with something similar,” White said. “Somewhere along the line I got the idea to ask people who had shared their stories with me if I could use them in the book. I either wrote it based on their telling or the people wrote their own story.”
Stories shared range from taking the keys away from an elderly driver to moving a loved one to a facility for more specialized care.
“My theme all along is doing the right thing,” she said. “Every time there was a tough decision, check in, figure out what was the right thing to do. It’s not easy, but it does put you at peace — at least it did for me.”
White’s dad died in 2018 at age 93 at the Illinois Veterans Home, and her mom was 96 when she died in 2020 at St. Vincent’s Home.
Chapters titled “Changes Show Up” and “Tough Topics: Better Buckle Up” to “Lessons We Need to Nail Down” emphasize the ups and downs of the journey, while another chapter focuses on the humor White always tried to find in the situation.
“The decline was so hard to watch, and yet throughout it, my dad had a great sense of humor. I started taking notes of funny things he said and did and took notes of not so funny things as well,” White said. “Not everybody finds these kinds of things funny. I do have a coping mechanism in humor, sometimes dark humor.”
White hopes what she found along the way will help others caring for a loved one.
“I hope if my parents could read it, they would be pleased. I tried not to compromise anybody’s dignity or make fun. It’s not about that. It’s more about the premise of the lesson,” she said.
Copies of “Wait! What? We’re the Parents Now?” are available for $14.95 plus tax at Enchanted Books and the History Museum on the Square, both in Quincy, online at amazon.com or by email to bobbewhite@gmail.com.
