QUINCY — A New London, Mo., man faces charges after a report of a stolen vehicle crashing on private property.
Arrested Tuesday night was Joshua A. Henderson on charges of theft and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — A New London, Mo., man faces charges after a report of a stolen vehicle crashing on private property.
Arrested Tuesday night was Joshua A. Henderson on charges of theft and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were dispatched at 8:42 p.m. to 4323 Ill. 96 south after the homeowner reported someone stole his truck and crashed it into some trees on the property.
Deputies found the crashed truck unoccupied but located Henderson walking nearby. Henderson was arrested without incident and taken to the Adams County Jail.