QUINCY — A new marker in Woodland Cemetery will honor the Civil War nursing work and community service of a Quincy woman.
The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County and the Tri-States Civil War Round Table will dedicate the marker to Louise Maertz in a ceremony planned for 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Services President/CEO Brenda Beshears and Historical Society President Arlis Dittmer will speak. The ceremony also will feature a gun salute by American Legion Post 37 and the playing of taps.
The Historical Society and Round Table joined forces “to find graves of area citizens who were important to our Civil War effort,” said Beth Young, an organizer of the marker dedication. “Louise was very important.”
A Quincy native born in 1837, Maertz was the well-educated daughter of Charles Augustus Maertz, an important businessman and builder who supported a variety of public causes — a trait passed down to his daughter.
At the start of the Civil War, Young said Maertz joined the Needle Pickets, a group of patriotic Quincy women dedicated to the Union cause who raised money to support soldiers and their families, and volunteered at the local hospitals to help care for injured and sick soldiers. Soon she wanted to do more and was commissioned as an Army nurse, serving in Helena, Ark., Vicksburg, Miss., New Orleans and Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis.
Back in Quincy after the war, Maertz focused on charitable and educational work. She wrote a handbook, “A New Method for the Study of English Literature,” which became an often-used college text, and she was very involved in the effort to save the John Wood Mansion from destruction.
Her donations supported local institutions, including Blessing Hospital and the YWCA, and efforts elsewhere. A letter in the Historical Society’s collection, signed by author Leo Tolstoy, thanks Maertz for her generosity sending money to Russia during the revolution.
“She set a high bar in terms of community service and willingness to help others. She became involved in causes, and she supported them through action and funding because she believed in them,” Young said, and she merits recognition for “a life well lived.”
But the family tombstone listing Louise, who died in 1918, makes no mention of her Civil War or humanitarian activities. That prompted the effort to add the historic marker, paid for by Blessing-Rieman, with help from Harrison Monuments.
“This will be the sixth grave that we’re calling special attention to,” Young said. Maertz “was very quiet, unassuming and did not call attention to herself, but it’s a fascinating life.”
Private and business donations support the markers provided by the Historical Society and Round Table. More information about contributing to the effort, or suggesting someone to be recognized, is available by calling the Historical Society at 217-222-1835.