QUINCY — A new plaque at the Amtrak station honors a couple instrumental in the start of Quincy’s Sister City relationship with Herford, Germany.
The plaque, dedicated Tuesday morning by the Sister City Commission, honors the memory of Herford Mayor Gerhard Klippstein and his wife Ellen Klippstein.
“We want to honor those two people who were so instrumental in starting our relationship and making it strong,” Sister City Commission Chairman Mecki Kosin said.
“Mayor Klippstein was the mayor when we started our relationship,” she said. “He and his wife were always very welcoming to Quincy residents when they came over the visit whether a single person or a bus full of people, and also were great friends of Quincy. They were here several times.”
Klippstein was the mayor of Herford from 1984 to 1999, and when the Sister City relationship began in 1988, his signature was on documents displayed in both city halls. He died in 2009, and his wife died in 2008.
The commission honored both after their deaths, planting a dogwood tree at the train station with a small plaque for him and a plaque for her at the flower beds. Over time, his plaque was lost and hers didn’t explain the couple’s importance to Quincy, so the commission decided to place a new plaque.
The larger plaque, provided by Harrison Monuments, “will be much more visible,” Kosin said. “It explains who they were and that they are connected to the Sister City relationship between Herford and Quincy.”
Quincyans have visited Herford County 15 times since 1989 and have greeted Herford delegations on a regular basis.
“It’s one of the best-kept secrets in Quincy that we have this great relationship,” Kosin said.
Not just a Sister City, Herford is a “mother city” to Quincy.
From 1829 to 1894, “more than 200 families came from Herford County and settled here,” Kosin said. “They pretty much settled Quincy and Adams County, and that needs to be celebrated so people know about it.”
