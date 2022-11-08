QUINCY — Adams County Clerk Ryan Niekamp said the real work begins Wednesday to continue improving the office to better serve residents.
The Republican won his first full term in the office in Tuesday’s election, coasting to a victory over Democratic challenger Arianna Downard-Salih in a rematch of the 2020 election to fill the rest of the term after former County Clerk Chuck Venvertloh resigned.
“It’s really overwhelming for me for the amount of support the community provides me, the trust and confidence they have in me to run their elections safely and securely,” Niekamp said. “It’s really just the honor of a lifetime to have the opportunity to represent them for another four years.”
Niekamp said preparations in his office already are underway for the possibility of a primary in February and the consolidated election in April. At the same time, work also is set to begin on tax exemptions.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do in the next couple months just to keep things going,” he said.
Priorities over the next four years include updating the county’s ADA election equipment and continuing to work to make more land records available online, which will generate additional revenue through a subscription platform.
Downard-Salih, who works as a paraprofessional in one of the Quincy Public Schools elementary buildings, sought the job for a second time to bring “a lot of good ideas to Adams County” and to give voters a choice in Tuesday’s election.
She didn’t rule out a third run for the office.
“It’s not impossible. We’ll have to see how the next four years play out,” she said. “I love knocking on doors, getting to meet my neighbors and talk to people.”
In the meantime, she thanked voters.
“I would love to thank them for getting out and making their voices heard,” she said.
Niekamp added his thanks to the county’s election judges.
“They put in a tremendously long exhausting day. They do a very good job for the citizens of Adams County,” he said. “I also want to give credit to my staff. They help me prepare for this election. It’s not a one-man show. This takes an entire team. We have successful elections in Adams County because we have almost every department in the county participate in some level.”
