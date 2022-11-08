QUINCY — Adams County Clerk Ryan Niekamp said the real work begins Wednesday to continue improving the office to better serve residents.

The Republican won his first full term in the office in Tuesday’s election, coasting to a victory over Democratic challenger Arianna Downard-Salih in a rematch of the 2020 election to fill the rest of the term after former County Clerk Chuck Venvertloh resigned.

