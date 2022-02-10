QUINCY — No injuries were reported Wednesday morning when a Quincy fire truck struck a vehicle at 12th and Jefferson.
The Quincy Police Department said the fire truck, driven by David H. Horman, was heading north at 9:39 a.m. on South 12th and responding to a call for service with lights and sirens. With 12th closed north of the intersection, the fire truck had to quickly turn west onto Jefferson and struck the front driver’s side bumper of a 2015 Honda Odyssey, driven by Kristi E. Cunningham of Quincy, waiting to turn north onto 12th.
The Honda had stopped slightly past the solid white line at the intersection, QPD said, and Cunningham said she didn’t have time to back up to avoid being hit.
QPD said Horman believes the fire truck’s emitter changed the light from green to red for the Honda, which is probably why it stopped past the white line.