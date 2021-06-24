The BNSF railroad crossing on North Fifth Street, north of Locust, will close from 9 a.m. Monday, to 3 p.m. July 2 for construction, the railroad said. Motorists are asked to take care driving through the area during that time and find alternative routes if necessary.
Quincy
North Fifth railroad crossing to close next week
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
- Comments
Trending Now
-
Plan Commission denies video gambling parlor request
-
Riverfront dock, parking lot targeted for $4.8M federal funding request
-
Proposed pipeline to reduce carbon footprint could shift into region
-
Miss Quincy and Outstanding Teen compete for state titles
-
Q-Fest street concert brings the '80s back to town for a party