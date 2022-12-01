QUINCY — Quincy public works crews will close Oak Street between Fourth and Fifth streets beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday.
The closure is to allow the crews to repair a water service issue. The block is expected to reopen to traffic by 3 p.m. on Friday. On Monday, the section of Oak Street will close again for pavement restoration. That closure is expected to last overnight, with the street opening again on Tuesday.
