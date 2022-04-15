QUINCY — The late Thomas A. Oakley is being remembered for his persistence, his vision and his commitment to community.
The former publisher of The Herald-Whig and former president and CEO of Quincy Media, Inc., died Wednesday at his home in Quincy. He was 89.
“He will be, in the history of Quincy, one of our greatest leaders. I say Quincy, but I mean region,” former Quincy Mayor Chuck Scholz said.
Oakley, Scholz said, understood the benefits of working together across the region so that Quincy, and its neighboring communities across the Tri-States, all could benefit.
“It was a privilege to know him personally as a friend and to be able to work with him for decades to build this region,” Scholz said.
“So many things that have been accomplished in the Tri-State area Tom had his hand in. He never stopped. He found a way to get it done,” he said. “Really what it always came down to with him was just persistence. I don’t think he ever took no for an answer.”
Oakley’s persistence was one of many lessons passed onto his son Ralph.
“Dad was very involved in business, community and family. Probably, publicly, the thing for which he will be most remembered is economic development, infrastructure and specifically highway development,” Oakley said. “He was unrelenting in working to have the Tri-State area be part of the national highway system, and through his leadership and efforts, we ended up having three major highways be a part of our region.”
But Oakley also focused on other transportation needs across the region.
“His biggest success was in the highway network, but he was not just highways,” said Mike Klingner, president of Klingner and Associates. “He wanted to see the port developed here in Quincy and was very active in more development in the South Quincy area.”
As a candidate for office in 1989, Art Tenhouse said his first meeting with Oakley focused on three things — “transportation, transportation, transportation.”
“It was his mission, and he accomplished that, which was the wonderful thing about it,” Tenhouse said. “He helped people join hands across the river of different political stripes, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, with the Avenue of the Saints and the connection between Chicago and Kansas City. He was relentless. He was a real gift to his community.”
Oakley played a key role in establishing the Oakley-Lindsay Foundation, which for years provided philanthropic benefits to many area causes. The foundation was a key donor in the creation of the Oakley-Lindsay Center, Quincy’s civic center.
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood called Oakley “a positive force” in Quincy and western Illinois.
“Tom always strived to strengthen Quincy and the Western Illinois community, and his lasting impact on regional transportation and local media is immeasurable,” LaHood said.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said Oakley’s leadership will be missed.
“Quincy and the Tri-States had no greater advocate than Tom, and I had the good fortune of working with him and calling him a friend for more than 40 years,” Durbin said. “He built a media company that was equal parts fair, independent and unapologetically supportive of the Gem City. Tom threw his weight behind regional transportation improvements — the Chicago to Kansas City Expressway, Amtrak, Baldwin Field, locks and dams and a port district. The Tri-State Summit that he long championed will continue to inspire and to challenge regional cooperation.”
Oakley was a member of the fourth generation of his family to work for Quincy Media Inc., which was previously called Quincy Newspapers, Inc.
He served as president and CEO of the company from 1969 through 2008 and remained publisher of The Herald-Whig until 2017. He remained on the QMI Board of Directors through 2021, when the family-owned company sold its broadcast holdings to Gray Television. The Herald-Whig and The Hannibal Courier-Post were sold to Phillips Media Group.
No matter what the issue, former Quincy mayor and current Great River Economic Development Foundation President Kyle Moore recalled Oakley’s tenaciousness.
“When he had something on his mind, he was going to knock on every door and make sure they opened,” Moore said. “I always appreciated that Tom was willing to pick up the phone and make a call if he was passionate about a project. Sometimes it involved having tough conversations with people, but you need somebody on your side willing to do battle. Mr. Oakley was willing to go to battle.”
Joe Conover, long-time Herald-Whig editor who retired in 2001, said Oakley is the reason the Quincy area has four-lane highway access into the rest of the state and into Missouri.
“It was his perseverance, his diligence, his political understanding over 40 years, 50 years, that managed to bring us into the rest of the world here,” Conover said. “He had a regional view of the common good and understood that parochial infighting was counterproductive and it was the region working together that would help us all in terms of economic growth and economic well-being. That was his major contribution.”
Transportation was a key theme for the summit, which Oakley supported as a way to boost economic development, and meet needs, across the region. With Illinois, Iowa and Missouri working together, “there’s additional prestige and clout in the region to see economic growth,” Klingner said.
With a $1 million gift in January, Oakley hoped to re-establish and reinvigorate the summit at Culver-Stockton College and continue its work to speak with one voice to three governors, six U.S. senators, five U.S. representatives and state and local officials in the three states.
“If you believed that the Tri-State region was a special place full of special people, no matter your politics, you had a friend in Tom Oakley,” Culver-Stockton President Douglas Palmer said. “Mr. Oakley’s civility, belief in bipartisan collaboration and sense of service to the greater good should inspire us all not only here in our region but anywhere in our great nation.”
Oakley was an advocate for Quincy University, recognizing not only its educational offerings but its “critical opportunities to lift up the region and to transform our area economy to grow the middle class and to create a high quality of life,” QU President Brian McGee said.
“He’s a larger-than-life figure in Quincy, in Illinois, in the region and nationally in terms of the business interests he so ably represented for so many decades. Tom’s impact on the community and uplifting the services offered will be profound and very long-lasting,” McGee said. “As sad as we are to have lost him, we can all wish to have the contributions at the end of a long and extraordinary life that have been made by Tom Oakley.”
A moment of silence in honor of Oakley was observed Thursday afternoon prior to the baseball game at QU Stadium.
Oakley’s legacy is significant, and “it will be ongoing,” Scholz said. “It’s a challenge for the rest of us to step up.”
