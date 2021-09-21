QUINCY — Returning to York Street and the Quincy Brewery Arts area, the Rotary Club’s Oktoberfest returns this week — a couple of weeks earlier than in years past.
“The date was moved up from the second weekend of October,” said Holly Cain, executive director of the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “If anyone has it on their calendar from past years, they need to update it so they don’t miss out.”
The original Oktoberfest in Munich, Bavaria in German runs for 16 days before the first Sunday in October, so the September weekend is more in line with that tradition.
“Hopefully the weather will be a little nicer than we’ve had at times in the past,” Cain said.
The Rotary Club’s Oktoberfest is free for anyone to attend. Purchases at the event are made using tokens, available and the money-changing table on site. Cain said the goal of the event is to provide fun for guests of all ages in the community.
Returning favorite events such as the Beer & Brat Dash and the tours of the tunnels under the Dick Brothers Brewery build have returned to 2021, along with new attractions for all guests, regardless of age.
“We’re having the unveiling of the new Ratskeller Bar,” Cain said. Ratskeller is a German word for “council’s cellar” and is the traditional name for a bar or restaurant located in the basement of a city hall.
Cain said there will also be more games, including rounds of musical chairs, that will appeal to younger guests, while craft beer tastings will be available for adult party-goers. Along with the more traditional food offerings of years past, this year’s event will also play host to various food trucks to give revelers a wide selection to choose from.
Music for this year’s event will feature Eddie Korosa & The Boys from Illinois playing from noon until 3 p.m., followed by the Gentlemen, rocking into the evening from 6:30 — 9:30 p.m.
“Eddie Korosa is from Chicago, and his band does great polka music,” Cain said. “We like to bring in different acts for people to hear.”
Oktoberfest is the Rotary Club’s largest fundraising event of the year. It was canceled in 2020 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and Germanfest was cancelled earlier this year for the same reason. Cain said this has a lot of people interested in getting back out for events like Oktoberfest.
“People can come out and celebrate their German heritage,” she said. “And if they’re not German, they can be for this day.”
For more information on this year’s Oktoberfest, please visit quincyrotary.org/oktoberfest.