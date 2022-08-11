QUINCY — The late Stefano “Steve” Pezzella was passionate about his family, his work and his bourbon.
Now plans call for an “old fashioned” fundraiser to help his family move forward after his tragic loss.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — The late Stefano “Steve” Pezzella was passionate about his family, his work and his bourbon.
Now plans call for an “old fashioned” fundraiser to help his family move forward after his tragic loss.
Twenty bottles of bourbon, including five from Pezzella’s personal collection, will be raffled in a live drawing set for noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 28 in the Hilltop Room of Pointe D’Vine, 276 Highway 57.
Proceeds will go toward extracurricular activities and schooling for Pezzella’s daughters, Francesca, 7, and Gianna, 4.
A firefighter/paramedic with the Quincy Fire Department for nearly 14 years, Pezzella drowned in June while whitewater rafting on a family vacation to Colorado.
“We’re hanging in there, trying to figure out what our new normal is with life now,” said Emily Pezzella, Steve’s wife. “We have our days, our good days and bad days.”
As community members looked for ways to support the family, a friend of Seth Martin, Emily Pezzella’s brother-in-law, suggested raffling a bottle of bourbon as a fundraiser.
“People have felt moved to donate. Some of (the bottles) are highly sought after. Others are bottles they drank with Steve and really enjoyed together,” Martin said.
“We added some from (Steve’s) personal collection that he didn’t get to enjoy himself, so others can enjoy a piece of him,” Pezzella said. “Steve was very passionate about his bourbon.”
Food and drink will be available for purchase during the live drawing.
“We’re excited to get everybody together, have a little bit of fun in Steve’s name and celebrate him again,” Pezzella said.
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.