QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department reported one arrest made Wednesday following an investigation into a shooting Tuesday afternoon near North Sixth and Chestnut. Two others are wanted.
Chaeto D. Nichols, 18, of Quincy was arrested Wednesday near North Ninth and Lind on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Cayden R. Smith, an 18-year-old white male, and a 16 year old Black male, both from Quincy, are currently wanted by the Quincy Police Department. These individuals should be considered armed and dangerous.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived on the scene, they checked for anyone with injuries. With no one injured, they secured the scene and detectives were dispatched to assist in the investigation.
Initial witness information showed two vehicles exchanged gunfire while traveling north on Sixth from Chestnut. Police said evidence found at the scene appears to confirm the information, as investigators estimate that more than 30 rounds were fired during the incident from at least two different handguns.
Detectives identified the three individuals — two adults and one juvenile — in the incident. Arrest warrants for the charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm were issued for all three.
Nichols is being held in the Adams County Jail on $500,000 bond.
Court records show Nichols was charged with threatening a public official and resisting in an Oct. 29 incident. He made his first court appearance Monday and was released after posting $300 bond.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Cayden R. Smith, they are asked to contact the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470. Information can also be submitted to Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474 or through the Crime Stoppers website or mobile app.